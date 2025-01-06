Forge FC Begins 2025 Training Camp Presented by WestJet

January 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC kicked off its 2025 Training Camp presented by WestJet on Saturday, January 4, in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season, and Canadian Championship.

Players reported to Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, January 4 and conducted medicals on Sunday, January 5. Forge's preseason training will begin at Redeemer University in Hamilton before the squad departs Hamilton on Wednesday, January 15 for a two-week stay in Cancun, Mexico, where it will take part in training sessions and preseason matches. The trip will mark the second year the team travels to Mexico for preseason.

The club will subsequently return to Hamilton at month's end ahead of the home leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup against CF Monterrey. That match will be played in Hamilton on Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET, before Forge travels to Mexico for the Round One away leg at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Tuesday, February 11.

More information on Forge's preseason plans will be released as it becomes available.

Important Dates:

January 4: Players report to Hamilton, ON

January 5: Medicals

January 6-14: Training at Redeemer University, Hamilton, ON

January 15: Travel to Cancun, Mexico

January 29: Return to Hamilton, ON

February 5: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One first leg vs. CF Monterrey at Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

February 9: Travel to Monterrey, Mexico

February 11: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One second leg at CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

February 12: Return to Hamilton, ON

The 2025 CPL Schedule Presented by WestJet, will be announced soon.

Become a Forge FC Season Seat Member and secure your tickets to the Leg 1 matchup against CF Monterrey on Wednesday, February 5 at preferred member rates today. For more information visit https://forgefc.canpl.ca/season-seats or contact a Forge FC ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

