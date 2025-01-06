Atlético Ottawa Transfers Local Defender Matteo de Brienne to GAIS

January 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa Transfers defender Matteo De Brienne

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa confirmed today that local defender Matteo de Brienne has been transferred to Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap (GAIS) of Sweden's top division, for an undisclosed fee.

Prior to the transfer, Atlético Ottawa had exercised the 2025 option on de Brienne's contract.

De Brienne, 22, featured 31 times and provided three assists (all competitions) for Atlético in the 2024 season as Ottawa finished in third place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and bowed out in the playoff semifinals. The former CPL U-21 Player of the Year (2023) has made 75 appearances for CPL sides (all competitions), scoring six goals and providing five assists, having also played for Valour FC in between two stints with his local professional club, Atlético Ottawa.

"We wish Matteo all the best for this next chapter of his career," said JD Ulanowski, Assistant General Manager. "Matteo had an excellent season and was a crucial part of our squad, so losing him is bittersweet, but this is a great opportunity for a local talent to test themselves in a brand new environment."

GAIS is one of Sweden's most storied soccer clubs. Based in Gothenburg, it is one of the founding members of the top-flight, the Allsvenskan, and the competition's first-ever winner. In 2024, it finished in sixth place.

"Although I left home at 14 to pursue my dream, I always wished I could play home, at TD Place, where I used to watch legends play," said De Brienne. "I can now say 'Mission Accomplished'. What I got to learn however is how Massive fans are in Ottawa, and I had the best seat in the stadium to witness it. I now have an opportunity to continue and further my dreams in Sweden. I will do my best to make you all proud. There is a quote that stuck with me. 'The magic is in the work you avoid, keep yourself accountable and be better than yesterday'. That's what drives me every day! Thank you, Ottawa."

De Brienne, of Barrhaven (Ottawa), becomes the latest local talent to join one of Europe's top leagues. He is a product of École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard and Ottawa South United (OSU), and his journey took him to the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy before joining Atlético Ottawa's inaugural squad in 2020.

"Each passing season the pathway to playing professional soccer in Ottawa becomes clearer, much clearer than before," Ulanowski added. "We are delighted to have had local players lighting up TD Place in 2024 and will continue to provide opportunities for Ottawa's best talent."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 6, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

