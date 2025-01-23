Forge FC Announce the Return of Forward Mo Babouli

January 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced on Thursday the return of forward Mo Babouli to the club for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

A proven veteran of the CPL, Babouli has played a part in each of the last five League seasons, including with Forge in 2020 and 2021, and brings a wealth of experience and talent as well as a winning pedigree back to Hamilton.

"We're excited to have Mo back at Forge FC," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director and Head Coach, Forge FC. "He's a fantastic player who knows what it takes to succeed here, and we're confident he'll make a big impact again."

Babouli, 32, is no stranger to Forge fans. He made a significant impact during his first stint with the club, amassing 43 appearances, 12 goals, and six assists. His contributions helped Forge FC secure its second CPL Championship at the 2020 Island Games and were instrumental in the team's impressive run to the 2021 Concacaf League semifinals, a campaign that earned Forge its first berth in the prestigious Concacaf Champions Cup the following season.

Since departing Forge, Babouli has continued to showcase his abilities on the global stage. After a season with Qatar's Muaither FC, he returned to the CPL to join York United FC, where he excelled with 53 appearances, 19 goals, and 6 assists over two seasons between 2023 and 2024.

Born in Al-Ain, Syria, and raised in Mississauga, Ont., Babouli's diverse soccer journey includes playing for Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in 2016, representing Canada at the U-23 level in the 2015 Pan American Games and Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers, and professional stints with Al-Ittihad SC Aleppo in Syria, Sigma FC in League1 Ontario, and Toronto FC II.

