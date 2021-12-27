Ford Called up to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen

December 27, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Nick Ford has been called up to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Ford has played in 14 games for Roanoke this season, tallying six goals and six assists. The six-foot-one winger spent time with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder earlier this season, playing in two games for the Thunder from November 23 to December 3 before he returned to the Dawgs. Prior to the start of this season, the 25-year old forward attended training camp for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, and also played in three games for the ECHL's Florida Everblades during the 2019-2020 season.

The Dawgs are back at home on Thursday, December 30 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.