Force Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Staff

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force announced today, Tuesday, June 27th, a pair of changes to the structure of the Hockey Operations Staff. Effective immediately Fargo Force Head Coach, Brett Skinner, will become the team's General Manager/Head Coach. Cary Eades will remain the team's President of Hockey Operations and become the Assistant General Manager of the Force.

In his first year as Head Coach Skinner helped lead the team to the winningest season in franchise & league history. With a 50-10-2-0 record during the regular season under Skinner the Force clinched the second Anderson Cup Championship title in franchise history along with leading the league in a multitude of categories. He also helped lead the Force to the second Clark Cup Championship title in franchise history. His success throughout the 2023-24 season earned him the title of United States Hockey League Coach of the Year.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to continue my personal development and advance my responsibilities within the Force organization," commented Force GM/Head Coach Brett Skinner. "I could not do this role without the continued support and guidance from Cary Eades who I have a great respect for and relationship with. It will be business as usual with the Force as we pride ourselves on having a collaborative effort and Cary will continue to be a big part of the decision-making process. As well, I am surround by so many people within the organization that care about the players development and success."

Cary Eades has been an integral part of the Fargo Force organization since joining the team as Head Coach/General Manager during the 2015-16 season. In his 9 seasons with the Force, Eades has helped lead the team to 2 Anderson Cup Championships, 9 straight playoff berths, 4 Western Conference Championships, and 2 Clark Cup Championships. In 2024 Eades became the first USHL General Manager of the Year in franchise history after helping put together a roster that went 50-10-2-0 establishing a league record for wins in a single season. He has played a key role in each of the Force's Clark Cup Championships as Head Coach/GM during the 2017-18 season and GM/President of Hockey Operations during the 2023-24 season.

"Brett is very deserving of this promotion and has proven he is very capable of adding to his responsibilities with the Force. As I look to reduce my workload this season and into the future, we felt it was important to have the person in the GM position be in Fargo on a daily basis," said Force Assistant GM/President of Hockey Operations, Cary Eades. "Rest assured that not much will change. Brett and I will continue to work extremely closely together - we have great communication - and I'll be there to support him and our staff in helping the Force organization continue to be successful in whatever manner I can."

The Fargo Force look to follow up a historic 2023-24 Season with another successful year kicking off at the Fall Classic on September 20th & 21st followed by Opening Weekend at Scheels Arena vs the USA NTDP 18's on Friday, September 27th at 7:05pm and Saturday, September 28th at 6:05pm.

"We are excited for the future of the Fargo Force under both Cary Eades and Brett Skinner. To have two elite hockey minds on staff that both know the ins and outs of what it takes to be successful in this league is a huge asset to our team," commented Fargo Force President Jon Kram. "We look forward to continuing the legacy of Force Hockey and can't wait to get the 2024-25 season started."

The 2024-25 Fargo Force Promotional Schedule comes out this Friday, August 30th, stay tuned via the Fargo Force social media pages for the release and don't forget to contact us for all your season ticket/group ticket needs, visit fargoforce.com to find out more!

