Force Announce 2024-25 Camp Roster
September 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force News Release
Fargo, ND - The Fargo Force have announced their roster for 2024 training camp ahead of the regular season.
FORWARDS
Cole Bumgarner
Luc Bydal
Peter Cisar
Reid Daavettila
Brady Engelkes
Masun Fleece
Tyler Grahme
Felix Haibock
Samuel Huck
Gavin Kor
Ty Mason
Joseph McGraw
Malachi McKinnon
Noel Ohgren
Aaron Reierson
Merril Steenari
Elias Zimmerman
Thomas Zocco
DEFENSEMEN
Ashton Bynum
Lenny Greenberg
Hayes Hundley
Matt Lahey
Sam Laurila
Brian Longergan
Finn McLaughlin
Tomas Mikel
Landon Pappas
Gavin Reed
Eddie Revenig
Nathan Williams
GOALTENDERS
Dane Callaway
Waylon Esche
Alan Lendak
Sam Scopa
