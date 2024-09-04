Force Announce 2024-25 Camp Roster

September 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







Fargo, ND - The Fargo Force have announced their roster for 2024 training camp ahead of the regular season.

FORWARDS

Cole Bumgarner

Luc Bydal

Peter Cisar

Reid Daavettila

Brady Engelkes

Masun Fleece

Tyler Grahme

Felix Haibock

Samuel Huck

Gavin Kor

Ty Mason

Joseph McGraw

Malachi McKinnon

Noel Ohgren

Aaron Reierson

Merril Steenari

Elias Zimmerman

Thomas Zocco

DEFENSEMEN

Ashton Bynum

Lenny Greenberg

Hayes Hundley

Matt Lahey

Sam Laurila

Brian Longergan

Finn McLaughlin

Tomas Mikel

Landon Pappas

Gavin Reed

Eddie Revenig

Nathan Williams

GOALTENDERS

Dane Callaway

Waylon Esche

Alan Lendak

Sam Scopa

