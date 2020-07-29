Foot Long Hot Dog Highlights Next Ballpark Dinner To-Go

July 29, 2020 - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ballpark Dinner To- Go is making its long awaited return to Avista Stadium. The family meals have proved to be a hit for fans, as this will serve as the fifth meal the Indians have presented this summer. The Spokane Indians Ballpark Dinner To-Go meal will be available for pickup Wednesday, August 12th from 4:00 - 6:00PM.

New to the Ballpark Dinner To- Go, fans will be able to order meals in increments of two! Each meal is $20 and feeds two people, if you would like more to feed a larger group or family, just increase the quantity at check-out.

The home run menu feeds two people, and includes one foot long hot dog, one Ballpark Burger, one Pesto Chicken Sandwich, popcorn, two ice cream sandwiches, and Sour Patch Kids for $20 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. We ask that all fans picking up meals wear masks as the food is brought to your car.

Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by 11:59 PM on Tuesday, August 11th. There are a limited number of dinners available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

Can't make dinner but still want to enjoy ballpark favorites? Stop by the newest addition to Avista Stadium, the Infield Café. The café is open today and tomorrow from 11AM - 2PM.

Northwest League Stories from July 29, 2020

