Food & Beverage Job Fair on January 10

December 16, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







BayCare Ballpark is hosting a Job Fair to hire food and beverage staff for the 2022 Phillies Spring Training and Clearwater Threshers season on Monday, January 10, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Open interviews will be conducted with job offers made on site.

Open positions include:

Cashiers

Food Runners

Food Preps

Cooks

Stand Leads

Warehouse Runners

Bartenders

For more information, or if you are unable to attend the job fair on January 10, please contact Assistant Food & Beverage Manager Justin Stone at 727-712-4401.

BayCare Ballpark - 601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from December 16, 2021

Food & Beverage Job Fair on January 10 - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.