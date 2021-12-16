Food & Beverage Job Fair on January 10
BayCare Ballpark is hosting a Job Fair to hire food and beverage staff for the 2022 Phillies Spring Training and Clearwater Threshers season on Monday, January 10, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Open interviews will be conducted with job offers made on site.
Open positions include:
Cashiers
Food Runners
Food Preps
Cooks
Stand Leads
Warehouse Runners
Bartenders
For more information, or if you are unable to attend the job fair on January 10, please contact Assistant Food & Beverage Manager Justin Stone at 727-712-4401.
BayCare Ballpark - 601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765
