Flying Squirrels Sell out Home Opener

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' home opener at The Diamond on Tuesday is sold out, the team announced on Monday.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out their Opening Night games in all 12 seasons since the franchise's first year in 2010. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The ballpark gates open at 5 p.m.

"Richmond, we did it together again," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are so pleased that we will have our 12th consecutive Opening Night sellout for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. We are so grateful for this amazing love affair with our fan base and look forward to making many memories together in 2022."

Tickets are still available for the remaining games of the Flying Squirrels' first homestand from Wednesday through Sunday at SquirrelsBasbeall.com/Tickets. The homestand includes multiple fireworks shows, giveaways and more, and the full promotional schedule can be found here.

Additionally, the Flying Squirrels announced a Clear Bag Policy for the 2022 season, as set by Minor League Baseball.

Approved bags for entry into The Diamond include bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 16"x16"x8", with the exception of diaper bags and medical bags. Small, non-clear clutch bags measuring 5"x7" or smaller, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the ballpark.

More information about the bag policy for the 2022 season can be found here.

Full- and partial-season ticket packages are still available for 2022. More information can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

