Flying Squirrels Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday afternoon, including fireworks dates, giveaways, theme nights and more.

Individual-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on March 4 in person at 11 a.m. at Nutzy's Block Party. Online sales at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and phone sales at 804-359-FUNN (3866) will open at noon on March 4.

"The promotional schedule rollout is always a fun, exciting time as Squirrels fans throughout the region will be circling dates and planning to buy tickets for specific promotions at Nutzy's Block Party on March 4," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We look forward to building on an amazing 2023 and being FUNN FOR ALL."

The 2023 season opens at The Diamond on Friday, April 7 as the Flying Squirrels host the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A will feature the first of 25 fireworks shows at The Diamond this season. Opening Night Group Packages are on sale now.

The Flying Squirrels will also host their annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks on July 4 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. All Thursday and Saturday home games will feature In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences.

Additionally, The Diamond will be a cashless facility beginning with the 2023 season.

"We always try to make the fan experience better every year," Parney said. "Cashless policies have been met with success not only around Minor League Baseball, but in venues of all types throughout the region and the country. This transition will help us better and more efficiently serve our fans at The Diamond. As always, we want to make sure that all of our fans are taken care of and accommodations will be made for fans who need them."

Highlights of the Flying Squirrels' 2023 promotional schedule include:

Daily Promotions

Wednesdays - Wine & K-9s: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (available at the wine cart located in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse). Plus, dogs are admitted free every Wednesday (please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet).

Thursdays & Saturdays - In-Your-Face Fireworks: Enjoy fireworks up close and inside the fences following the game.

Fridays - Funnville Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials each Friday home game, including $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on the main concourse, first-base side).

Sundays - Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik: Kids ages 14 & younger are invited to play catch on the field before every Sunday home game. Enter through sections 107/108 from 12:45 p.m.-1:05 p.m.

Sundays - Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids ages 14 & younger are invited to run the bases following the conclusion of the game. The line will start beside the Squirrels Nest Team Store in sections 103/104.

T-shirts

Tuesday, May 2 - Richmond Baseball Night & The Diamond long-sleeve T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL) presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers

Friday, June 23 - Pride Night & Pride T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL)

Friday, July 7 - Grateful Fans Night & Tie-Dye tank top giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL) presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers

Tuesday, July 25 - Summer St. Paddy's Day & Nutzy Irish T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 21 & older (sizes S - XXXL) presented by Bud Light

Friday, August 11 - Futbol en Funnville Ardillas Voladoras soccer kit T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL) presented by VA811 & Dominion Energy

Friday, August 18 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend & Richmond 34 T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL)

Tuesday, September 5 - Bingo Night & Bingo Card T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL) presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

Specialty Jerseys

Saturday, April 22 - Earth Day & James River jersey benefiting James River Association

Thursday, May 18 - 804 City jersey presented by Heart of Virginia Chevy Dealers benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities

Saturday, June 3 & Saturday, June 24 - Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night & jersey

Saturday, June 10 - Richmond Hockey Night and jersey presented by Markel benefiting Special Olympics of Virginia

Saturday, July 29 - Military Appreciation Night and jersey presented by The Good Feet Store benefiting TAPS

Saturday, August 12 - Grateful Fans Night and jersey presented by and benefiting Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond

August 18-19 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend and jersey benefiting the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund

Saturday, September 9 - ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Night and jersey presented by Anthem benefiting ASK Foundation

Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl

Sunday, April 9 - Easter Sunday Spring Spectacular & Easter Bunny appearance

Sunday, April 23 - Welcome Back to Kids Club Day & Youth Tie-Die T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger (sizes YS - YXL) presented by Lidl

Sunday, May 7 - Magical Funnville & Youth Magician cape giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger presented by KidMed

Sunday, May 21 - Disability Inclusion Day presented by Friendship Circle of Virginia

Sunday, June 4 - Magical Unicorn Day & Youth Unicorn headband giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Sunday, June 11 - Youth replica jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger (sizes YXS - YXL) presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Sunday, June 25 - PJ Masks appearance presented by Primrose Schools

Sunday, July 9 - Independence Day Weekend & Youth Patriotic Sweet Treat T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger (sizes YS - YXL) presented by Lidl

Sunday, July 30 - Let's Go Fly a Kite! youth kite giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger presented by Pepsi & Starry

Sunday, August 13 - Summer Cool Down Day and Nutzy hooded beach towel giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger presented by Pepsi & Starry

Sunday, August 20 - All Aboard the Funnville Train! Nutzy Train Conductor bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger

Sunday, September 10 - Fan Appreciation Day

Ardillas Voladoras

Friday, April 21 - Baseball in Latin America Night & Ardillas Voladoras beanie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Pepsi & Starry

Friday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo and Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Night

Friday, June 9 - Dia de los Muertos en June & Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

Friday, June 28 - Hispanic Music & Dance Festival Night presented by Reynolds Community College

Friday, August 11 - Futbol en Funnville Night & Ardillas Voladoras soccer kit T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 15 & older (sizes S - XXXL) presented by VA811 & Dominion Energy

Friday, September 8 - Caribbean Nations Night & Ardillas Voladoras Hawaiian shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans (sizes S - XXL) presented by Performance Foodservice

Bobbleheads

Tuesday, May 16 - Salute to Flamingos & Flingo the Flamingo bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

Friday, June 9 - Ardillas Voladoras Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

Saturday, June 24 - Marvel Super Hero Night and Iron Man bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers

Sunday, August 20 - Nutzy Train Conductor bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 & younger

Miscellaneous Funn

Wednesday, April 19 - 804 Clear Fanny Pack giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by CBS6

Tuesday, May 30 - Scott's Addition Night & Mesh Trucker Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 21 & older presented by Bud Light

Wednesday, June 7 - Nutzy Wine Topper giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 21 & older presented by New Kent Winery

Tuesday, June 20 - The Fan Community Night & Folding Fan giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

Saturday, July 8 - Glow Night & Glowing Foam Finger giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages presented by Duke's Mayo

Tuesday, August 8 - Salute to the Peanut and Peanut Ceramic Mug giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Virginia Peanut Growers Association

Tuesday, August 15 - Salute to Country Queens Night & Metallic Cowgirl Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 & older presented by Kings Dominion

The 2023 Flying Squirrels season at The Diamond begins with Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on Friday, April 7. Opening Night Group Packages with special discounted rates are on sale now. by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices. Individual-game tickets go on sale March 4 at Nutzy's Block Party.

