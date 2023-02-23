Rumble Ponies Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday February 27th at 10:00AM

February 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - This Monday, February 27th at 10:00am, Binghamton Rumble Ponies single game tickets will go on sale for the 2023 season.

Fans have many exciting options to pick from when purchasing tickets to best meet their needs. Reserved Grandstand seats are $11 when purchased in advance and $14 on game day. Box seats are $15 when purchased in advance and $18 when purchased on game day. Rowdy's Rows are $8 when purchased in advance, and $11 when purchased on game day.

Discounts are also available to veterans, seniors, and students. Large groups of 20 or more are also eligible for tickets at reduced prices. Fans can purchase tickets online atwww.bingrp.com, by phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2023 season on the road against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate) on Thursday April 6th, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11th against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate) at 6:35 PM with Miller Auto Team fireworks following the game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.