Flying Squirrels Accepting Submissions for #1 Fan Bobblehead

February 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are seeking nominations for their #1 Fan Bobblehead Contest presented by Pepsi, the team announced on Tuesday.

One fan will be featured on a bobblehead to be given away at the Flying Squirrels' 2025 regular-season finale on Sunday, Sept. 14 at The Diamond. Fans are asked to share what the Flying Squirrels mean to them and why they should be featured as the #1 Fan Bobblehead.

Submissions are being accepted now here and will close on Feb. 27.

"The Flying Squirrels experience wouldn't be what it is without our incredible fans," Flying Squirrels Chief Marketing Officer Anthony Oppermann said. "They create an amazing atmosphere at The Diamond that is unrivaled throughout the minor leagues. As we enter our 15th season, it only feels appropriate that on Fan Appreciation Day this year we celebrate a member of our fan base as our No.1 fan. And what better way to do that than with their own bobblehead."

A winner will be announced in early April.

Since the team's first season in 2010, more than 5.7 million fans have attended Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond. The six-million mark is expected to be crossed this summer.

The #1 Fan Bobblehead giveaway will be included as part of The Diamond Through the Decades Celebration series. Games in the series will also feature The Diamond replica figurine giveaway on April 17, a Brandon Crawford bobblehead giveaway on May 1, a Diamond Ring giveaway on June 12, a Chipper Jones R-Braves bobblehead giveaway on July 24 and a Classic R-Braves 80s baseball T-shirt giveaway on August 28. Select games will also feature special throwback-style jerseys.

Packages for The Diamond Through the Decades Celebration series are on sale now, which feature tickets for 10 games throughout the season, including the Sept. 14 game with the #1 Fan Bobblehead giveaway. The packages also include all five The Diamond Through the Decades games, celebrating four decades of baseball at The Diamond, and four flex vouchers redeemable for any 2025 regular-season game. More information can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks. Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Individual tickets and Opening Night Group Packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 13, 2025

Flying Squirrels Accepting Submissions for #1 Fan Bobblehead - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.