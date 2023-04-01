Flying Chanclas Homer Twice in Win over Monclova (Exhibition)

SAN ANTONIO - With a new field staff, 15 new players and new ownership, the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio hosted their first game of the season on Saturday, April 1st against the Acereros de Monclova. In game one of a two-game exhibition series the Flying Chanclas offense plated five runs in the first inning. Two solo home runs in the seventh inning provided enough cushion for a 9-4 victory.

Efrain Contreras was tasked with starting the game for San Antonio. With each pitcher on a pitch limit, he retired all three batters he faced in the top of the first inning and was done for the night.

The offense did its job by plating five runs on six hits off of Wilmer Rios in the bottom half of the inning. Korry Howell, Connor Hollis, Evan Mendoza and Pedro Castellanos started the inning with four consecutive base hits. Tirso Ornelas provided the most damage with a two-run double. Luis Aviles Jr. and Daniel Johnson each drove in runs with a ground out and base hit respectively. After one inning of play, the Flying Chanclas had a 5-0 advantage.

Brian Gonzalez took over for San Antonio in the top of the second inning. Thanks to two singles and a wild pitch, Monclova earned one run back to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

San Antonio added to their lead in the third inning by way of the long ball. Ornelas started off the third inning with a solo home run to right field. Two batters later, Johnson launched a 429-foot home run to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

Gonzalez tossed a scoreless third inning before handing the ball off to former Corpus Christi Hook, Nick Hernandez. Hernandez contributed with a scoreless inning while Edwuin Bencomo also tossed a scoreless inning for the Flying Chanclas.

After being held scoreless from the third inning through the sixth inning, Monclova began cutting into the deficit in the top of the seventh inning. Jose Quezada took the mound for the Flying Chanclas but struggled to keep runners off the bases. After allowing three runs on three hits, he was replaced by Seth Mayberry. After issuing an infield single, Mayberry struck out Chris Carter to leave two runners stranded. Monclova cut the deficit to 7-4.

Acereros threatened to shorten the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Kevin Kopps, the first two batters reached on back-to-back singles. A wild pitch moved Edson Garcia to third base with just one out. Kopps rallied to retire the final two batters and keep the three-run lead.

San Antonio added two insurance runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. After a one-out walk to Howell, Hollis hit a single and moved him to third base. Howell scored on a double from Mendoza. Hollis later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 9-4 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

* Game ended in the top of the 10th inning (previously agreed upon between both clubs)

* Final Score: 9-4

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, R

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch on Sunday

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-3, HR, 2B (replaced in the 6th inning by Jorge Ona)

The San Antonio Missions will wrap up their exhibition series against the Acereros de Monclova on Sunday, April 2nd. Left-hander Jackson Wolf will get the start for the Flying Chanclas. Former World Series Champion Mike Montgomery is scheduled to pitch for Monclova. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The 2023 season officially begins on Thursday, April 6th when the Missions take on the Tulsa Drillers. San Antonio's home opener will be on Tuesday, April 11th against the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch for the home opener is expected at 7:05 p.m.

