Flock Take Rain-Shortened Matinee Over Bees To Even Up Series

July 31, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The Long Island Ducks (9-9, 52-36) defeated the New Britain Bees (7-11, 42-45) 8-1 in a rain-shortened seven innings at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to even up the three-game midweek series at a victory apiece. The matchup also included a pair of rain delays that lasted a combined total of three hours and thirty-one minutes.

New Britain starting pitcher Jed Bradley (3-7) was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned runs) on five hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking three and striking out four. Long Island starting pitcher Darin Downs registered a no-decision in the ballgame, allowing just one run on five hits across four and two-thirds innings on the bump, walking one and tossing a wild pitch. Following the first rain delay, Zack Weiss (2-1) came out of the Ducks bullpen to earn the win by tossing two and one-third innings of scoreless baseball, striking out four in the process.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead versus Bradley just two four batters into the contest when L.J. Mazzilli cracked a two-run home run to left centerfield for his seventh roundtripper of the season. The Ducks doubled the lead to 4-0 in the top of the third by way of a sacrifice fly off the bat of T.J. Rivera and a two-out run-scoring base knock produced by Mazzilli. New Britain got to within 4-1 in the last of the fourth when Mike Carp drove home Jonathan Galvez with an RBI single after Galvez doubled to the opposite-field in right with one man down. The hitting star of the day however was Mazzilli as he gave the visitors a 5-1 cushion with his fourth run batted in courtesy of an infield singles that plated D'Arby Myers. One of the bright spots on this Camp Day was that of Jason Rogers, whose single in the last of the second extended his on-base streak to a team-best 30 consecutive games overall. Seven different players in the New Britain lineup each had one hit in defeat.

The Bees conclude their series with the 2019 First Half Liberty Division Champion Long Island Ducks at New Britain Stadium on Thursday, August 1st. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday in the Hardware City, as fans 21 and older can enjoy all domestic drafts for just THREE DOLLARS at every concession stand!

