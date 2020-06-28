Flickertails Win Sixth Straight with Weekend Sweep of Bull Moose

It was all Mandan from the get-go on Saturday, as they pulled off their second consecutive weekend sweep of the Bismarck Bull Moose, winning game one, 9-6 and game two, 11-8.

The Flickertails capitalized on Bull Moose pitchers lack of control on the mound, scoring 7 runs in the first three innings while only collecting one hit. The Bull Moose made a late run at a comeback, but the Flickertails held strong.

Liam Critchett hit the first-ever home run in Bull Moose history, while six different Bismarck players scored. Sterling Hayes drove in two runs in his second game with the Flickertails and Collin Hopkins did as well. Clark Candiotti earned the win for Mandan, striking out five in five innings of work.

The Bull Moose looked to bounce back in game two, and started strong. They lead 6-1 after four innings, but a huge seven run inning for the Flickertails - headlined by a Ben Rushing three-run home run, the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game - derailed Bismarck's efforts.

Four different Flickertails collected double-digit hits including three from their centerfielder, Damone Hale. Both Ben Teel and Debrecht drove in two runs with their three hits.

Blake Petty earned his first win of the season but it was his teammate Trystan Vreiling who earned the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch, hitting 94 mph on the radar gun his relief appearance.

The Bull Moose will be back in action looking to break their losing skid against the Bismarck Larks on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. The Flickertails earn their day off, before taking the field on Monday against the Larks at 7:05 p.m.

