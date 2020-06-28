Larks Get Back on Track with Win over Bull Moose

It was all Larks baseball early in their 13-9 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose.

The Larks capitalized early in the first inning when they scored five runs off of Bull Moose pitcher Gunnar Boehm. Boehm walked four batters, gave up three hits in his only inning of work.

Brant Schaffitzel led things offensively for the Larks collecting three hits in five at-bats and scoring a team-high three runs. But it was Jaxon Rosencranz who drove in five runs in two hits with one of them being a monster three-run homerun.

Rosencranz also had the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game on his stumbling dive in right field in the sixth inning. The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at 91 mph came from Bull Moose pitcher Ike Buxton.

Larks starter, Joe Todd, lasted just two innings giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Four relief pitchers would go on to throw seven innings and give up eight runs on eight walks with six walks.

The Larks will be back in action looking to end the Mandan Flickertails six game win streak in a Monday evening matchup at 7:05pm at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. The Bull Moose will play next on Thursday, July 2 when they host the Flickertails.

