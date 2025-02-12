Fleet Sign Dempsey to 10-Day Contract, Place Bilka on LTIR

February 12, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced that forward Jillian Dempsey has been signed to a 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA), and rookie forward Hannah Bilka has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The roster update follows the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) international break and before the Fleet play tonight against the New York Sirens at Prudential Center.

Dempsey has been on the Fleet's Reserve Player list since the start of the 2024-25 season. Last season, the 34-year-old from Winthrop, MA was selected by Montréal in the eleventh round (66th overall) of the inaugural PWHL Draft. She played in all 24 regular season games and three playoff games with Montréal, earning a total of four points (1G, 3A). Prior to the PWHL, Dempsey was no stranger in Boston, winning three Isobel Cup titles and finishing as the PHF's all-time leading scorer with 146 points in 142 career games, all with the Boston Pride.

Bilka suffered a lower-body injury while representing Team USA in the Rivalry Series against Canada. The first-round draft pick from Coppell, TX has contributed four goals and five assists for nine points throughout the first 13 games of her PWHL career.

