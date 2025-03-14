Fleet Sign Babstock to Standard Player Agreement

March 14, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have signed forward Kelly Babstock to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

"Heading into such a crucial part of the season, we knew Kelly Babstock would bring the spark we need on and off the ice," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "No one brings more energy and compete to the rink than Babs. Every game and every point is on the line for our playoff push and we're excited to have her along with us for this push."

Babstock began the 2024-25 season on the Fleet's Reserve Player list and was activated on a 10-Day contract on Jan. 2, playing in three games. During the inaugural season, the 32-year-old from Mississauga, ON, played in four regular-season games and all eight playoff games for Boston, earning one assist. Babstock will travel with the Fleet to face the Ottawa Charge on Mar. 15 at TD Place.

In a corresponding roster move, the Fleet have returned forward Jillian Dempsey to the team's Reserve Player list.

