Charge Sign Goaltender Lucy Morgan, Place Emerance Maschmeyer on LTIR
March 14, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge have announced that rookie goaltender Lucy Morgan has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA), and that veteran goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).
Maschmeyer had just registered her 1000th career regular season save in the third period of Tuesday's win against Minnesota when she suffered a lower-body injury while conceding the first goal to the Frost. Further testing will be necessary to determine the extent of the injury. The Alberta native has played 999:47 minutes in 18 games this season for the Charge and ranks second with 453 saves and tied for fourth with a .913 save percentage.
Morgan has been a member of Minnesota's Reserve Player list for most of the season but played one full game on Jan. 4 against New York, making 29 saves in a 5-0 loss. The 23-year-old finished her NCAA career at the University of Minnesota last season, going 15-3 with a 1.65 GAA and a .931 SV% while recording three shutouts. The Mandan, North Dakota, native was a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and named to the WCHA All-Academic team in 2023-24. She also played four years at St. Lawrence University from 2019-23 where she appeared in 110 games and posted a 1.99 GAA and a .928 SV% during those four seasons.
The Charge's next game is Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET against the Boston Fleet at TD Place.
