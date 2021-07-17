Five Run Third and Witt Jr. Homer Help NaturalsÃÂ

July 17, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals exploded for a five-run third inning, added three in the fourth on Bobby Witt Jr.'s (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) 16th home run of the season and went on to beat the Arkansas Travelers 8-7 at Arvest Ballpark on Friday night.

After the Naturals went down 1-0 early and struck out six times in the first two innings, the team sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring five runs on four hits with a walk, hit batter and early error as well.

Four of the inning's runs scored on a two-out rally when five straight reached. MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) doubled home two, Dairon Blanco stretched his hit streak to 11 games with an RBI double and after Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Royals' prospect) was hit by a pitch, Brhet Bewley snuck a ball into the outfield for his 4th RBI of the series.

The Travelers responded with a run in the fourth, but the Naturals countered with three more on a Witt Jr. three-run shot, his 16th of the season, which puts him second in the league in homers. He leads the league with 49 runs batted in.

After allowing a run in the first, Drew Parrish retired 10 in a row into the fourth inning and pitched 5.0 frames, striking out four to earn his second win of the year with the Naturals.

Colin Snider entered the game in the seventh after the Travelers scored three runs and retired all five batters he faced for 1.2 scoreless innings, including two on strikeouts and a 1-2-3 eighth.

Carlos Sanabria earned his second save of the year, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The Naturals (33-29) look to secure a series split on Saturday night, as they'll play as the Growlin' Chickens with a 6:05 p.m. start against the Travelers (34-29). Gates will open at 4:30pm for a Growlin' Chickens Bat Breakin' Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union and a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30pm until 5:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.