Missions Bounce Back with Saturday Night Shutout

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions pitching staff shined Saturday night in a 3-0 victory. Missions starter Adrian Martinez extended his winning streak to five games.

The Missions offense provided an early lead with a run in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Allen Cordoba extended the inning with a double. Dwanya Williams-Sutton kept the inning alive with a walk. Kelvin Melean provided the run support with an RBI single.

San Antonio added two more insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Eguy Rosario reached base with a one-out double. A wild pitch from Brandon Lawson moved Rosario to third base. He scored on a ground out from Ben Ruta.

Jack Suwinski led off the sixth inning by drawing a walk. After recording two outs, Suwinski was in scoring position at second base. Williams-Sutton picked up an RBI with a single to left field which scored Suwinski. This extended the Missions lead to 3-0.

Adrian Martinez was the starting pitcher and continued his recent dominance of the Double-A Central. The right-hander recorded his fifth win of the season and extended his winning streak to five games. He struck out three batters in five innings of work.

Henry Henry contributed out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings. Nick Kuzia pitched a scoreless eighth inning while striking out one batter. Jose Quezada converted his ninth save of the season. He retired all three batters faced.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 31-33 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, BB, K, CS

- Adrian Martinez extends his winning streak to five games

- Fifth shutout victory of the season

The Missions wrap-up their six-game series against Corpus Christi on Sunday, July 18th. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (4-4, 2.56) for the Missions. Left-hander Parker Mushinski (0-4, 4.20) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

