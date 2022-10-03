Five Lookouts Slated to Appear in Arizona Fall League

Monday, October 3rd marks the start of the 30th season of the Arizona Fall League. Major League Baseball's premier fall league features six teams made of players from each MLB organization. Here is a quick primer on the Fall League including the five Lookouts to keep an eye on.

WHEN

October 3rd - November 12

WHERE

Games will take place at six different stadiums in Arizona

WHO

Glendale Desert Dogs (Brewers, Dodgers, Reds, Twins, White Sox), Mesa Solar Sox (Athletics, Cubs, Marlins, Rays, Yankees), Peoria Javelinas (Guardians, Mariners, Mets, Nationals, Padres), Salt River Rafters (Blue Jays, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Tigers), Scottsdale Scorpions (Angels, Braves, Giants, Orioles, Red Sox) and Surprise Saguaros (Astros, Phillies, Pirates, Rangers, Royals).

DATES TO KNOW

Oct. 3: Opening Day

Oct. 15: Chase Field tripleheader starting at 2:35 p.m. ET

Nov. 5: Home Run Derby, Sloan Park, 9:35 p.m. ET

Nov. 6: Fall Stars Game, Sloan Park, 7 p.m. ET

Nov. 12: Championship Game, Scottsdale Stadium, 7 p.m. ET

Five Lookouts were selected to play for the Glendale Desert Dogs this season which Birmingham Barons' skipper Justin Jirschle will manage. Here is a look at the Lookouts who will be playing this fall.

Matt McLain, INF (#76 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 / #5 on MLB Pipeline's Reds Top 30)

2022 Season: 103 games with CHA / .232 Batting Average / 17 HRs / 58 RBIs / 27 SBs

Rece Hinds, OF (#18 on MLB Pipeline's Reds Top 30)

2022 Season: 73 games (64 with DAY / 9 with CHA) / .243 Batting Average / 12 HRs / 30 RBIs / 13 SBs

Christian Roa, SP (#30 on MLB Pipeline's Reds Top 30)

2022 Season: 20 games (17 with DAY / 3 with CHA) / 6-3 / 91.0 IP / 1.06 ERA / 102 Ks

Sam Benschoter, SP

2022 Season: 19 games (14 with DBT / 4 with DAY / 1 with CHA) / 4-5 / 72.1 IP / 4.60 ERA / 107 Ks

Vin Timpanelli, RP

2022 Season: 32 games (21 with DAY / 11 with CHA) / 1-1 / 47.2 IP / 5.10 ERA / 79 Ks

