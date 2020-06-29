Five Former Fireflies Land in Mets Player Pool

Columbia, S.C. - Last night, the New York Mets announced their player pool, putting 45 players on the list. While the Mets opted to go for a veteran-laden roster, they added five former Fireflies players to the roster.

There are players represented from each of the first three Fireflies seasons on the rosters, including two pitchers, two catchers and an infielder.

The arms are Tyler Bashlor (2016) and David Peterson (2018). Behind the dish Patrick Mazeika (2016) and Ali SÃ¡nchez (2017-18) are on the list and Andrés Giménez (2017) is the lone infielder to represent the Fireflies.

Only Bashlor has already made his major league debut. The righty was first called up June 25, 2018 and has since appeared in 48 games for the Mets.

