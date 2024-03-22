FIU Outfielder Dearing to Play for Woodchucks in 2024

Wausau, WI - Austin Dearing, an outfielder from FIU, has signed with the Wausau Woodchucks for the summer of 2024.

OF - Austin Dearing| 6'2" | R/L | Redshirt Junior | Florida International University

Dearing started his college career at Marshall University before transferring to the State College of Florida. There, he recorded 42 hits including 10 doubles and 2 triples, scoring 33 runs and 18 RBIs in his sophomore season.

Dearing started this spring with FIU with a .343 batting average with 12 hits, 2 homeruns, and 6 total RBIs. His standout game so far this season has been against Miami where he had 3 hits including a homerun and scored 2 runs.

