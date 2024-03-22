Another SEC Talent Signs with the Huskies

The Duluth Huskies have announced the signing of Texas A&M freshman Boots Landry!

Growing up in Friendswood Texas, Boots learned to love the game through his father and uncle. His father played in college and his uncle played professional baseball in the Tigers and Athletic's organizations for 9 years. Growing up around the game of baseball allowed Boots to excel on the diamond, eventually earning himself the opportunity to play for the Aggies. Boots has high hopes for the upcoming season with Texas A&M as he looks to win the SEC Championship, a National Championship, and a Northwoods League title.

An avid hunter, Boots enjoys hunting in South Texas during his time away from the baseball field. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends and family while residing on the beach.

