Fishing Night, Fathers Day Highlight Big Week at TD Ballpark

June 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Following a six-game road trip, the Dunedin Blue Jays are back in town to kick off a two-week homestand, first with six games against the Bradenton Marauders from June 11-16.

Need to nail down some Father's Day week plans? The Blue Jays have you covered. In addition to our daily specials, Fishing Night is set for Friday, and fans can celebrate Dad's day with a hat giveaway on Sunday.

Tuesday, June 11, 6:30pm: TD Tuesday

As always, Tuesdays are TD Tuesdays at TD Ballpark (easy to remember, right?). Fans can receive a free ticket and box of popcorn voucher by visiting one of two Clearwater TD Bank locations. Additionally, TD Bank cardholders receive extra perks around the ballpark when presenting their card at purchase.

Wednesday, June 12, 6:30pm: $2 Wednesday

TD Ballpark is your go-to Wednesday spot in greater-Tampa, as tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts and 12 oz. draft beers are all $2. Take that, inflation.

Thursday, June 13 6:30pm: BOGO Thursdays

All Thursday home games are buy-one-get-one margaritas at Eddie's Bar down the left field line.

Friday, June 14, 6:30pm: Fishing Night, Bud Fridays

Grab your favorite fishermen and come out to the ballpark to celebrate fishing night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a D-Jays fishing bucket hat, presented by Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro. Throughout the game, we'll be raffling off fishing prizes and experiences, including a brand-new kayak. All proceeds from the raffles will benefit VetCatch.

Additionally, select Budweiser products and Nutrl seltzers are 50% off, and fans will be treated to a post-game concert in the pavilion.

Saturday, June 15, 6:30pm: Jr. Jays Saturdays

Every Saturday is for the kids at TD Ballpark. All kids get to enjoy various activities throughout the game, then run the bases after the game - plus, $2 hot dogs.

Sunday, June 16, 12:00pm: Father's Day hat giveaway

Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? Get here early for Sunday's game and you're all set. The first 500 fans will receive a new light-blue Dunedin Blue Jays hat. Additionally, all kids 12 and under get in free with a Dunedin Downtown merchant receipt. Bring your glove to play catch on the field pre-game.

This Sunday also marks the return of a fan favorite: $2 mimosas.

The Jays' homestand continues following a Monday day off, as Daytona comes to town for six games June 18-23.

