Fisher Cats Reveal Updates for 2023 Season

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Thursday a series of front office staff changes and a preview of upgrades coming to Delta Dental Stadium this season.

Jenna Raizes is returning to lead the Fisher Cats Foundation after working with the team from 2012-2018. In her final three years with the team, she was the Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of the Fisher Cats Foundation. Raizes relocated to the Seacoast in 2018, where she was the General Manager of Learfield IMG College's Wildcat Sports Properties at the University of New Hampshire. In 2020, she joined Teall Properties Group where she currently assists several New England high school sports associations with corporate partnerships and marketing initiatives.

The Fisher Cats established the Fisher Cats Foundation to be a catalyst for the betterment of communities throughout the region by supporting youth programs that encourage education and promote healthy living. Through the generous support of players, employees, sponsors, and fans, the Fisher Cats Foundation continuously works to make a positive impact throughout New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts.

"We are delighted to have Jenna return to the Fisher Cats and her role at our foundation to help our organization continue to expand its presence within the communities of New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts," Fisher Cats managing member and CEO Rick Brenner said. "It is an important commitment to our community for many years to come. Jenna's knowledge and experience will allow her to help the organization maximize its impact on our community immediately."

Michael Neis will continue in his role as General Manager and assume leadership of all business functions. Neis joined the Fisher Cats in October after serving as the Regional Director of Sales for NASCAR. He also spent parts of seven seasons with the Oakland Athletics, worked for the Milwaukee Bucks, and began his career with the Manchester Monarchs of the American Hockey League.

"We welcome Michael back to New England with great enthusiasm," Brenner said. "His experience both in Manchester and nationally make him a great fit to lead the Fisher Cats into today's modern facilities and workplace. We look forward to continuing working with him and watching him become a valued member of our community."

Additionally, the Fisher Cats have added Stephanie O'Quinn and Derek Dingley to the full-time staff as Director of Ticket Sales and Service and Box Office Manager, respectively. O'Quinn has previous professional baseball experience as the Director of Community Relations for the Inland Empire 66ers and a Brand Representative for the Modesto Nuts. Dingley was promoted internally from his previous position as the Fisher Cats Operations Assistant.

Mike Ramshaw will no longer serve as a member of the organization entering the 2023 season, effective March 15. Ramshaw joined the Fisher Cats in 2006 as the Director of Ticket Sales, spent time as the team's Senior Vice President of Sales and Chief Sales Officer, and has been Team President since 2016.

Ramshaw was a vital piece of the Fisher Cats front office that was presented with the 2010 Larry MacPhail Award, naming the club as the top team for promotional effort and community involvement throughout all levels of Minor League Baseball, and the 2009 Double-A Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America.

Stephanie Fournier is departing from her position as Executive Director of Special Events and the Fisher Cats Foundation. Fournier joined the Fisher Cats in 2012 and was promoted to her current position in 2021. She helped coordinate numerous special events and initiatives including the annual Granite State Baseball Dinner Experience benefitting Dartmouth Health Children's, the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Fund, and the First Responders Fund, which was introduced last year.

"I want to thank both Mike Ramshaw and Stephanie Fournier for their many contributions to the Fisher Cats success over the years," Fisher Cats owner Art Solomon said. "In Mike's case, we've worked together for the last 16 years and as a consummate professional, I want to wish him the best in his next venture as I do for Stephanie as well."

As part of a multi-faceted project to upgrade Delta Dental Stadium and meet all new requirements from Major League Baseball, Fisher Cats fans will be able to enjoy several expanded seating options in 2023, along with brand-new LED stadium lights, speakers, and in-stadium Wi-Fi. This project, in partnership with the City of Manchester, includes enhanced seats and increased availability in the popular Dinner on Deck area behind home plate, premium seating with personal drink rails in the new Dugout Terrace, and the introduction of the Bullpen Patios featuring amazing views and patio-style furniture above both bullpens that have moved off the field of play.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs). Full and half season ticket memberships, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

