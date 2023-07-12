Fisher Cats Announce Partnership with Prospects Athletics

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are pleased to announce a partnership with Prospects Athletics.

Prospects Athletics is a travel baseball and softball organization which includes NH Prospects Baseball Club, Grizzlies Baseball Club, Cannons Baseball Club, Maine Baseball Club, NH Prospects Softball Club and Grizzlies Softball Club. Located in Manchester, Prospects Athletics baseball and softball clubs are focused on instructing, developing, and guiding baseball and softball players in Northern New England from ages 6 to 18. The brand-new batting tunnel being constructed at Delta Dental Stadium will serve as a key addition to their training regimen, as the organization will be able to make use of the facility through this new partnership.

"We are looking forward to providing a new training site for Prospects Athletics," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "Our brand-new batting tunnel is an element that will continue to enhance our baseball training facilities at Delta Dental Stadium, and we are excited about the benefit it will provide for local kids in the community through this partnership."

Beginning in 2024, Prospects Athletics will operate and run Fisher Cats Baseball and Softball Camps. The camps serve as an opportunity for children ages 6 to 15 to be able to learn and practice where the professionals play. Prospects Athletics Coaches and Staff will serve as camp counselors, working with the children to help develop their baseball skills and learn the importance of teamwork.

The Fisher Cats will sponsor all tryout, practice, and game jerseys for the New Hampshire Prospects Baseball Club, Grizzlies Baseball Club and Cannons Baseball Club. Additionally, the Fisher Cats will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Northeast Futures First Pitch Tournament in Manchester in April 2024.

"This is an exciting day for Prospects baseball," said Matt Bouchard, the Managing Director of Athletics for Prospects Athletics. "In addition to use of the new state-of-the-art batting and pitching tunnels, this partnership also expands our access to the Delta Dental Stadium field, which provides our athletes with access to a fantastic development venue. The Fisher Cats have been an integral part of the Manchester and New Hampshire community for many years, and we look forward to continuing to develop our partnership moving forward."

