FirstEnergy Stadium to Host 15th Annual Eastern PA Toy for Tots

(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium will welcome the 15th Annual Eastern PA Toy Run, presented by Classic Harley-Davidson, on Sunday, November 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza. Please note this is Daylight Savings so make sure to turn your clocks back and join us at the ballpark for a good cause! Proceeds from the event will benefit the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and The Children's Home of Reading. Bikers will come from Classic Harley-Davidson and present a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a free Berks Hot Dog and hot chocolate.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a toy of any value or make a monetary donation that will be used to purchase additional toys for children.

The Grand Slam Grill and the Yuengling Tap Room will be open for classic ballpark food and drink. In addition, the Brentwood Industries Fightin Phils Team Store will be open during the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music in the plaza! Motorcycle registration for the Toy Run will begin at 9 a.m. at Classic Harley-Davidson. The ride will depart from Classic Harley-Davidson on Route 183 at 11:30 a.m. and will follow a direct route to America's Classic Ballpark arriving at approximately 11:50 a.m. All motorcycles, Jeeps, and classic cars are welcome to participate in the Eastern PA Toy Run with a donation of an unwrapped toy.

The Eastern PA Toy Run began in 2007 after the Berks County Toys for Tots motorcycle run was nearly cancelled due to the deployment of the Marine Corps Reserve Unit. Multiple motorcycle runs combined and teamed with the Fightin Phils in order to continue benefitting Toys for Tots in Berks and Lebanon counties as well as The Children's Home of Reading.

For all information about this night and all events at FirstEnergy Stadium please visit rphils.com/events.

FirstEnergy Stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

