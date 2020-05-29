FirstEnergy Stadium Hosts Spike's Pet Pantry

Lots of organizations have been coming together to help those in need lately. Humane Pennsylvania, which operates the Humane Society of Berks County, has been doing just that. The team has been increasing the number of Spike's Pet Pantry programs they host, including partnering with the Reading Fightin Phils to utilize FirstEnergy Stadium as a drive-through station.

The organization has already hosted three drive-through pantries' in the past two months at FirstEnergy Stadium. They hope to hold another one in June.

The large parking lot allowed the volunteers to socially distance while handing out over 7,500 pounds of pet food to families who need the assistance. Lauren Henderson, the Director of Events and Corporate Relations for Humane Pennsylvania, said they are happy to be able to supply resources to the community. "Humane Pennsylvania is building the best community anywhere to be an animal, and we are thrilled to have partners like the Reading Fightin Phils and FirstEnergy Stadium who can help us reach even community members who need support, especially right now," Henderson added.

Humane Pennsylvania receives all of their pet food via donations, both from individuals and large corporations such as Purina and Chewy. Food insecurity is one of the main reasons why pets are surrendered to shelters and it can be an especially big concern for families during this time. Henderson noted that any food Humane Pennsylvania provides can help keep a pet with a loving family.

The organization runs its Spike's Pet Pantry program year-round and gives away food every Tuesday & Thursday from 2-6pm at the Community Resource Center at 1350 Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. Now, with the addition of the drive-through stations they are able to reach more people in need.

The Reading Fightin Phils and FirstEnergy are proud to be a part of this generous program in the community. The organization encourages all people with a need for pet food to check out Humane Pennsylvania's website for more details and for the next event at FirstEnergy Stadium.

