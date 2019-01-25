First Look: A's Weekend on Ports Promo Schedule

Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports released the first portion of their promotions schedule Friday, announcing "A's Weekend" will take place at Banner Island Ballpark from June 7-9, when the Ports host the San Jose Giants for a three-game series.

On Friday, June 7, the Ports will give out gold t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, presented by Shriner's Hospital of Northern California. The shirts feature former Ports Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, who both won Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for their outstanding fielding in 2018 with the A's.

Saturday's game against the Giants is "Credence Clearwater Revival Tribute Night," celebrating the Bay Area-based rock band. The Ports will wear Credence Clearwater Revival/Athletics-themed jerseys, which will be put up for auction for fans to bid on during the game. Postgame fireworks will take place after the game, presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

Sunday's series finale will feature a Blake Treinen Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Treinen, who pitched with the Ports in 2012, finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting and was named to his first All-Star Game in 2018. He compiled a 9-2 record, a 0.78 ERA, and struck out 100 batters in 80.1 innings, finishing tied for fourth in Major League Baseball with 38 saves.

Tickets for A's Weekend and all other regular season Ports games (except for July 4) will go on sale March 15. At that time, fans may purchase tickets online at stocktonports.com, over the phone at (209) 644-1900, or at the Ports Box Office, located at Banner Island Ballpark. Season tickets and mini-plans are currently available online at stocktonports.com, or by calling (209) 644-1900.

Members of the Ports Front Office will be in attendance at the Athletics' Fan Fest in Jack London Square beginning at 9:00 AM. Fans can stop by the Ports booth to pick up a special edition pocket schedule, and other promotional information.

