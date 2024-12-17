First Half Single-Game Tickets on Sale, Promotions Revealed

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Fans will be sure to find plenty of fun and new surprises at Sutter Health Park next season as the Sacramento River Cats, proud affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to share the first half of their 2025 promotions schedule while also announcing single game tickets on sale for games through July 3.

Highlighting the beginning of the 2025 baseball season is the return of 2024 MLB All-Star Heliot Ramos - in miniature form that is- as Opening Night on Friday, March 28 will see the first 2,500 fans receive their own Heliot Ramos bobblehead presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

The first half of the season includes three additional giveaway games on Saturday, May 3, Friday, May 30, and Friday, June 27. Fans can stay tuned to River Cats social media for the future reveal of these items or sign up for the River Cats email list by visiting rivercats.com/newsletter for first access to this information and other release.

Theme nights will be aplenty as Sacramento hosts nine during the first half of the season including returning favorites Green Awareness Night presented by SMUD (April 17), First Responder's Night (April 18), Dinger's Birthday/Take Meow't to the Ballgame (May 4), Salute to Armed Forces Night (May 17), and Dino Night (May 31). Joining those for the first time in 2025 are AAPI Night (May 3), Bark in the Park (May 18), and Videogame Night (June 28).

SMUD Orange Fridays and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays return for the entirety of the 2025 season. Fans can watch the River Cats light up the sky with their bats and fireworks shows a total of 15 nights during the first half of the season concluding with a special Independence Eve Fireworks Spectacular following the game against the Reno Aces on July 3.

The River Cats will play four games as the Dorados de Sacramento this season as part of Minor league Baseball's 2025 Copa de la Diversión©, celebrating baseball's Hispanic/Latino fan base. During the first half of the year, Sacramento will take the field as the Dorados on Thursday, May 1 and Thursday, May 29.

In addition to specialty themes and identities, there is even more great fun to be had at Sutter Health Park during River Cats games with many weekly promotions:

Toyota Family Value Tuesday - $2 hot dogs and ice cream

Wine Wednesday presented by Bogle Family Vineyards - A new weekly promotion in 2025

Thirsty Thursday - Domestic and craft beer specials on Toyota Home Run Hill

SMUD Orange Friday - Enjoy happy hour and live music in Elysian Landing from 5-6 p.m. (PT)

Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday - Watch fireworks from your seat after a River Cats game

Sunday Funday - Bring the kids for an afternoon at the ballpark with 1:05 p.m. (PT) start times and be sure to arrive early in order to grab pregame autographs. Plus, stay until the end of the game when kids can run the bases for free

All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

The Sacramento River Cats kick off their season at home with Opening Night on Friday, March 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:45 p.m. (PT). The full schedule is currently available online at rivercats.com. Game dates, times, and promotional dates may be subject to change. Memberships, select ticket packs, hospitality rentals, and now single-game tickets are currently available by visiting rivercats.com or by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

