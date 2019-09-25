First-Ever Mud Hens Halloween Movie Night October 11

September 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Witchcraft is brewing when the Sanderson sisters will fly into Toledo not ONCE but TWICE for two ghoulishly fun screenings of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

The first spell is cast on Friday, October 11, transforming Fifth Third Field into an outdoor movie theater. Bring the family and get spooked at the Mud Hens first-ever Halloween Movie Night and the showing of Hocus Pocus on the super creepy video board.

It's 'No Trick and All Treat'

Gates open at 6 p.m. with candy stations on the main concourse and special character appearances for the kids. Come in your favorite costume and bring a blanket to watch the movie on the field! Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Food stations will be open to purchase a limited variety of food, and Witches Brew (beer) will be available at the food stations and at Holy Toledo! Pub.

Tickets are $6 each, children 2 and under are free. For tickets, call 419-725-HENS (4367) or order online at www.mudhens.com.

The witch Mary Sanderson herself flies into Toledo to conjure up the second spell on Sunday, October 27. Join actress Kathy Najimy at the Stranahan Theater, for a live discussion and Q&A followed by a screening of Hocus Pocus beginning at 7:30 p.m. She'll be telling behind the scene stories and answering your questions in-person before the movie.

So grab your broom... or vacuum... and fly over in your best witchy costume and take part in the costume contest judged by Mary Sanderson herself!

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo with Kathy Najimy. Tickets are $27, $37, $47, and the Meet & Greet package (which includes the Hocus Pocus book!) is $104 (plus applicable service fees). Tickets are available at www.etix.com, by calling 419-381-8851 and at the Stranahan Theater Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.