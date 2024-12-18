Fireworks Coming to Fireflies Holiday Lights

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will be adding fireworks shows to Fireflies Holiday Lights presented by Lexington Medical Center the nights of Friday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 31.

The Fireflies will blast off their first fireworks show in Fireflies Holiday Lights history Friday, December 20 at 8:30 pm thanks to Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics. Because it is the Friday prior to Christmas, there are expected to be long lines at the Dukes Investigations Ticket Office and the night has a chance to sell out. Make sure to buy your tickets in advance to guarantee entry and to avoid the lines here.

The team will also have a fireworks show to celebrate New Year's Eve in style this year! Fireflies Holiday Lights will host a Kid's Early New Year Celebration from 5-8 pm. The fireworks display and sparkling cider will come with your ticket for admission as we will celebrate the new year at 7:30 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for the event here.

Don't miss out on the final few weeks of Fireflies Holiday Lights. Join us as the Winter Sisters come to Segra Park December 27 and Bluey returns to Segra Park January 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

