Fireworks & Specialty Days Announced for 2022 Summer

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce 29 post-game firework shows for the 2022 season. The firework displays are the best in the region as International Fireworks provides the magic beyond the left field wall for all to enjoy.

Carpenter MEGA Blast Shows!

The largest fireworks shows in stadium history will be announced at a later time.

In addition, America's Classic Ballpark is proud to host you and your family for our classic specialty days this summer. Our annual

Morning Game is back!! Join us on Tuesday, May 10th at 11:00am for coffee and a hot dog. The first 2,000 adults at the May 10th game will receive a free black "R-Train" hat thanks to Reading Hospital. This year's Education Day Game is on Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00am. Administrators & teachers can organize the best field trip ever in a safe, fun environment.

Summer campers unite at our Camp Kid game on Tuesday, August 2nd at 11:00am. Campers are welcome at the ballpark to enjoy a day of baseball and all the entertainment we have to offer! The R-Phils also celebrate Father's Day at FirstEnergy Stadium this summer on Sunday, June 19th ! Give the gift of time together by bringing your dad or father figure to a game. There will be a special giveaway for adult males. More promotions for the 2022 season will be announced in the near future.

Season tickets, mini plans and group reservations for 2022 home games are now being accepted at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at rphils.com or by calling 610-370- BALL. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

FULL LIST OF 2022 FIREWORK SHOWS!

Fri, April 22nd - 6:45pm game

Sat, April 23rd - 6:45pm game

Fri, May 13th - 6:45pm game

Sat, May 14th - 6:45pm game

Fri, May 27th - 6:45pm game, Memorial Day Weekend

Sat, May 28th - 6:45pm game, Memorial Day Weekend

Thurs, June 9th - 7:00pm game

Fri, June 10th - 7:00pm game

Sat, June 11th - 6:45pm game

Thurs, June 16th - 7:00pm game

Fri, June 17th - 7:00pm game

Sat, June 18th - 6:45pm game

Thurs, June 30th - 7:00pm game

Fri, July 1st - 7:00pm game

Sat, July 2nd - 6:45pm game, Independence Day Celebration

Sun, July 3rd - 6:45pm game, Independence Day Celebration

Thurs, July 14th - 7:00pm game

Fri, July 15th - 7:00pm game

Sat, July 16th - 6:45pm game

Thurs, August 4th - 7:00pm game

Fri, August 5th - 7:00pm game

Sat, August 6th - 6:45pm game

Thurs, August 18th - 7:00pm game

Fri, August 19th - 7:00pm game

Sat, August 20th - 6:45pm game

Thurs, August 25th - 7:00pm game

Fri, August 26th - 7:00pm game

Sat, August 27th - 6:45pm game

Fri, September 9th - 6:45pm game

Sat, September 10th - 6:45pm game

Sun, September 11th - 5:15pm game

