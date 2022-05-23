Fireworks & $10K Grand Slam Giveaway Highlight Next Homestand

May 23, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The red-hot Spokane Indians stand alone atop the Northwest League after taking five of six from the Eugene Emeralds last week including a trio of walk-off wins!

Spokane has the day off before returning to Avista Stadium starting on Tuesday, May 24th for a six-game series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate). Join us for Bark in the Park, Armed Forces Appreciation, Jersey Off the Back, Fireworks, $10,000 Grand Slam Giveaway, and more!

Tickets for the series are available.

Tuesday, May 24th - Bark in the Park Night presented by Sierra Nevada

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Wednesday, May 25th - Smokey Bear Night presented by Washington State Department of Natural Resources

Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and the Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 26th - Jersey Off the Back Night presented by BNSF Railways

Fans will have the chance to enter to win jerseys straight off the players backs! Each inning one lucky fan will receive a player's autographed jersey! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane.

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, May 27th - Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

Join us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 28th - $10,000 Grand Slam Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers and 700 ESPN

If a Spokane Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during the game, one lucky fan wins $10,000. Sign up at the game for a chance to win! Remember to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 5:09 PM

- Gates open at 4:09 PM

Sunday, May 29th - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.