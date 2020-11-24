Fireflies to Host Holiday Themed Virtual 5K; Mason's Jingle Jog

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a virtual holiday 5K Wednesday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 16 for fans looking to stay active this winter. The 3.1-mile race can be walked, jogged or run, and fans of all ages and athletic abilities are encouraged to participate. The race is entirely virtual and can be completed anywhere at any time between December 9-16.

Race entry fees for Mason's Jingle Jog are $40 per person and includes a special holiday Fireflies dry-fit race shirt, entry to the race, a donation to the Salvation Army and a prize for the top male and female finishers in each of the four age brackets. The divisions will be under 18, 19-25, 26-35 and 36+. All shirts will be mailed to runners; shipping is also included in the entry fee.

Runners will track their time by joining the race group on the Strava app. Once you download the app, you can sign into the race and the app will track your time and distance and submit it to the Fireflies upon completion of your 5K. After registering for the race, runners will be sent direct access to the race group as well as instructions on how to download Strava and join the group.

"This is a great virtual event to promote fitness and our community's great holiday spirit of giving," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "The Salvation Army does such amazing work in our region, and we're excited to continue our support."

To sign-up for the race, visit the race registration page here. Registration orders placed before December 2nd will receive their race shirts the week of December 9th. Registration orders placed after the 2nd will receive their shirt after the race. For more information about this event and other upcoming events at Segra Park and in the Midlands Community, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

