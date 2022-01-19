Fireflies Seasonal Job Fair Postponed to January 29

COLUMBIA, SC -The Columbia Fireflies have postponed their seasonal Job Fair, originally schedule for this upcoming Saturday, to next Saturday, January 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at Segra Park. The reason for the postponement is to ensure the safety of all Fireflies staff members and job fair attendees due to the incoming inclement weather forecasted to hit the Midlands this weekend. The Fireflies are looking to fill approximately 300 seasonal and part-time positions at the Job Fair for the upcoming baseball season which kicks off at Segra Park on April 8.

"The safety of our staff, and those attending the job fair, is our top priority which is why we have decided to postpone the event," said Team President Brad Shank. "Our game day team is such an important part of providing our fans with a fantastic experience at Segra Park and we cannot wait to meet all potential new Fireflies team members at the Job Fair January 29."

The Fireflies will be hiring for positions in the following departments:

Ballpark Operations

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Marketing

Merchandise

Fan Engagement

New applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the Job Fair. The Fireflies Game Day Seasonal Employment Application can be found online here.

Returning Segra Park Employees should contact Fireflies HR Manager, Katie Maroney, informing her of their desire to return in 2022. Fireflies HR can be reached via email at jobs@columbiafireflies.com.

Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair should also reach out to Fireflies HR at jobs@columbiafireflies.com upon submission of their online application.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

