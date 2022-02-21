Fireflies Release Full 2022 Promotional Calendar

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the details of their full promotional calendar for the 2022 season, including all theme nights and giveaways. Fun is jam-packed into the 66-game schedule beginning on Opening Night April 8 at 7:05 pm at Segra Park vs the August GreenJackets, the Class-A Affiliate of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The Fireflies will also be playing at home July 4 for their Independence Day Celebration presented by the United States Coast Guard featuring a spectacular fireworks show. New promotions to the calendar include nights like A Night Under the Big Top featuring The Human Cannonball, who will shoot out of a cannon from shallow center field to home plate post-game.

Individual game tickets for all Fireflies 2022 home games will go on sale this Thursday, February 24 at 10 am. Individual game ticket prices start at $5 per person and range from $5 to $12. Fans will be able to buy tickets online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or in-person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. The first 500 fans to purchase tickets in-person at the Fireflies Box office Thursday will receive a complimentary Fireflies hat with their purchase.

The 2022 campaign will see the return of fan-favorite daily promotions, such as Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. Wednesdays will be White Claw Wednesdays, where fans can purchase 16 oz cans of White Claw Seltzer for just $5. Every Thursday at Segra Park will be a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, with half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas, as well as $2 pints of Bud Light. Fridays will be Freebie Fridays, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Segra Park will receive a unique giveaway item. Saturday nights will highlight different family-friendly themes and conclude with a post-game firework show. Finally, each Sunday will be Sunday Funday where kids can run the bases following the game.

The fun theme nights happening at the ballpark this year include some returning fan favorites, as well as some new special additions. Fans will be able to enjoy Princess Knight, Star Wars Night, Columbian Rhapsody, A Night Under the Big Top, Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Grateful Dead Night and Wands & Wizards Night. Lovable national entertainment acts such as BirdZerk, the ZOOperstars and The Human Cannonball will also make their long-awaited return to Segra Park this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome back fan favorite pop-culture nights like Star Wars Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and Grateful Dead Night to Segra Park," said Fireflies Director of Marketing, Ashlie DeCarlo. "We are even more excited to be able to introduce fans to new theme nights like Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night and Columbian Rhapsody. There is truly something for everyone on this season's promotional calendar."

New to Segra Park this year, Thursday Nights at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar will now feature either a live band or themed trivia throughout the game. Trivia themes will include Disney, Star Wars, Friends, Game of Thrones and Marvel. Dog owners should mark their calendars for this season's Dog Days of Summer presented by Trash the Poop. Like previous seasons, fans can bring their furry friend to the game with them on select Wednesday nights.

The Fireflies Fun for All motto will take the form of numerous community and appreciation nights throughout the season including Autism Awareness Night, Stand Up to Cancer Night, Fort Jackson Night, MLB Play Ball Weekend, Pride Night, First Responders Night, Military Appreciation Night, Prisma Health Night, Back to School Night, and Faith & Family Night.

In addition, the Fireflies will become Los Chicharrones de Columbia May 20-22 for Copa de la Diversión weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch and the team will become the Newark Eagles June 17-19 for Negro League Weekend.

"It is one of our core values to ensure that everyone feels welcome at Segra Park. We are proud to host a variety of community nights such as Autism Awareness Night, Stand Up to Cancer, Pride Night, Negro League Weekend, and Copa de la Diversión to recognize and celebrate the diversity within our Midlands community," said Fireflies Marketing and Community Engagement Manager, Halle Wade. "Our goal is to make Segra Park a place that is Fun for All; where everyone regardless of age, race, gender or love preference enjoys coming together to root for the home team."

The full 2022 month-by-month promotional calendar can be found below. The 2022 schedule with game times can be found online.

April

Friday, April 8*: Opening Night

Saturday, April 9*: A Royal Celebration

Sunday, April 10: Game presented by Winthrop University

Tuesday, April 19: Autism Awareness Night

Wednesday, April 20: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, April 21: Disney Trivia

Friday, April 22: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The Human Trafficking Task Force

Saturday, April 23*: Princess Knight

May

Wednesday, May 4: Day Game

Thursday, May 5: Star Wars Trivia

Friday, May 6: Firefly Games & T-Shirt Giveaway presented by South University

Saturday, May 7*: Star Wars Night

Wednesday, May 18: Day Game

Thursday, May 19: Stand Up to Cancer Night

May 20-22: Copa de la Diversión presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

Friday, May 20: Mini Soccer Ball Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

June

Tuesday, June 7: Fort Jackson Night

Wednesday, June 8: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, June 9: Pride Night

June 10-11: MLB Play Ball Weekend

Friday, June 10: T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, June 11*: BirdZerk!

Sunday, June 12: Mason's Birthday Celebration

Wednesday, June 15: Day Game

Thursday, June 16: First Responders Appreciation Night

June 17-19: Negro League Weekend

Friday, June 17: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Founders Federal Credit Union

July

Monday, July 4*: Independence Day Celebration presented by the United States Coast Guard

Wednesday, July 6: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, July 7: Military Appreciation Night

Friday, July 8: Columbian Rhapsody & T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, July 9*: Karaoke Night

Friday, July 22: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Southern Med Pediatrics

Saturday, July 23*: A Night Under the Big Top featuring The Human Cannonball

August

Wednesday, August 3: Prisma Health Night

Friday, August 5: Teachers Appreciation / Back to School Night & Lunchbox Giveaway

Saturday, August 68: Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night

Thursday, August 18: Game of Thrones Trivia

Friday, August 19: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The COMET

Saturday, August 20*: Faith & Family Night presented by Columbia International University featuring The ZOOperstars!

Wednesday, August 24: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, August 25: Marvel Movie Trivia

Friday, August 26: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The Blood Connection

Saturday, August 27*: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

September

Wednesday, September 7: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, September 8: St. Pat's at Segra Park

Friday, September 9: Grateful Dead Night & T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, September 10*: Wands and Wizards Night

Sunday, September 11: Season Finale

*Denotes Post-Game Fireworks

For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2022 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

