Fireflies Release 2019 Promotional Calendar and Game Times

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today released game times, a full promotional calendar and fireworks show dates for the 2019 season. Opening Night at Segra Park will be on Thursday, April 4th at 7:05 p.m. featuring a matchup against the Fireflies in-state rival Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees). Opening Night will feature post-game fireworks and Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays™, with $1 Bud Light Drafts on the centerfield concourse and half-price domestic and craft draft beer all night long.

The fourth season of Fireflies baseball begins with a seven-game homestand featuring three consecutive fireworks shows, beginning on Opening Night. In total, there are 20 fireworks shows and seven giveaways scheduled for the 2019 season. Fireworks shows follow every Saturday night game as well as the first Friday home game of each month, with additional shows on June 13th, July 3rd and August 29th. All other Friday games throughout the season will feature giveaways for fans, including a David Wright bobblehead and a Fireflies tin lunch box.

"We are very excited to introduce the promotional schedule for the 2019 season," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "After a great start in Columbia, we are excited to continue to entertain our guests and keep the promotions fresh, new and fun for fans of all ages."

Game times for 2019 Fireflies games at Segra Park will continue with all Saturday games being played at 6:05 p.m. Weekday games (Monday-Friday) remain at a 7:05 p.m. start time, with the exception of the following dates:

Tuesday, April 9th 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, April 10th 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, May 1st 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, May 22nd 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, July 3rd (Independence Day pres. by Encompass Health) 6:05 p.m.

Sunday home games will begin at 2:05 p.m. in the first half of the season (April 4-June 16) and will switch to 5:05 p.m. after the All-Star Break (June 20-September 2).

The Fireflies are proud to continue their partnership with Prisma Health Children's Hospital for the Fireflies Reading Program which helps bring kids out to the four 11:05 a.m. start times on the schedule in April and May.

Daily Promotions for the 2019 season are back by popular demand. Kids Eat Free on Mondays at Fireflies home games, when all kids 12-and-under will receive a free hot dog, chips and a drink. Tuesday games are $2 Tuesdays, featuring $2 hot dogs, popcorn and fountain sodas. Wag-Along Wednesdays, presented by Trash the Poop, allow fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to the ballpark (night games only, and a signed waiver is required). Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays™ are back and feature half-priced domestic, craft draft beer and fountain sodas. Continuing from 2018, every Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™ will feature $1 Bud Light all night on the centerfield concourse. Fridays are BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina #LiveFearlessSC Fridays. Saturday games will feature either a fun and exciting theme night or a National Entertainment Act like the ZOOperstars!. New acts for 2019 include Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and Daniel Davis and his violin. Sundays will once again be Future Scholar 529 Splash Sundays.

The Fireflies will continue to add to the full promotional calendar throughout the season, but the initial plans can be found at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

"One of the most exciting days of the year will be the day we welcome our 1,000,000th fan to Segra Park," added Katz. "While we don't know exactly what day that will be just yet, I can assure you that you will not want to miss that one."

Season ticket packages are now available for the 2019 season. New for the Fireflies 4th season are packages that include all prime games. In addition to half and full season tickets, fans can choose from 7, 14 and 21 game plans which give the opportunity for guaranteed giveaways and much more. Reserve your seats by calling the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-HITS or visiting www.ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information. Plans start as low as $70.

