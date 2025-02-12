Fireflies 2025 Individual Tickets Go On-Sale Today

February 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced that individual game tickets go on-sale to the general public today at 10 am. This allows fans to purchase tickets to the most anticipated nights of the year, like Opening Night April 8, Bluey Night and Harry Potter Night.

Tickets start at $6 per person and are available here. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to save $2 per ticket when they buy their tickets prior to the day of the game.

The Fireflies 2025 season begins in just 55 days! Buy your individual tickets now so you can take advantage of some of the Midlands' biggest moments of the summer.

This year at Segra Park, you can meet your favorite characters like Bluey, Paw Patrol, dinosaurs and The Peanuts. You can enjoy fireworks and theme nights as the team is putting on its first-ever drone show and plenty of themed celebrations all season. The team will have 17 fireworks displays this year, including Opening Weekend and July 4!

Buying individual tickets now also puts you in the best position to ensure you can collect all our limited-edition giveaways including Hawaiian-themed Margaritaville shirts, Chicharrones bobbleheads, Segra Park snow globes and Harry Potter socks. It also gives you the best view of watching tomorrow's stars shine today in marquee Carolina League matchups.

If fans have any questions, they can call the Dukes Investigations Ticket Office at (803)-726-4487 #1.

