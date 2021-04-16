Films at the Field Postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Due to weather concerns by fans and parents who have purchased tickets (and by us not wanting you to be cold!), the Cardinals have postponed Saturday's showing of SHREK at Films at the Field.

If you purchased tickets, your credit card will automatically be refunded by the Cardinals. We look forward to rescheduling SHREK at Films at the Field later this season when that pesky Southwest Missouri weather decides it wants to be a little warmer and dryer.

If you have any questions regarding your refund, the Cardinals Front Office can be reached at 417-863-0395.

