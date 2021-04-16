Single Game Tickets Are on Sale and Naturals Announce the 2021 Promotional Schedule

April 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce that single game tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale online at www.nwanaturals.com and at the Naturals' Box Office located at Arvest Ballpark. This news comes in conjunction with the release of the team's 2021 Promotional Schedule that is jammed packed with family-fun including post-game fireworks, premium giveaways, and daily food and drink specials.

Single game ticket prices (excluding special events) for the upcoming season are as follows:

- Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $12.75 ($13.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $10.75 ($11.75 on day of game)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $7.75 ($8.75 on day of game)

***Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee.

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age receive $1 off of Home Plate Super Premium, Dugout Super Premium, Dugout Premium, 1B/3B Reserved, or our Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission seating for single game ticket purchases. Active and retired military will also receive the $1 ticket discount at the box office by presenting the proper identification. Tickets are also available via our toll-free ticket hotline at (877) 444-2637.

The 2021 home campaign begins at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11th with Opening Night presented by Arkansas Children's Hospital featuring Johnsonville Buck-A-Brats as the Naturals take on the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. The first Fireworks Friday, which is presented by Farm Rich, highlights the first homestand of the year. The Naturals will host seven (7) Fireworks nights and they are on: Friday, May 16th; Sunday, May 30th; Friday, June 4th; Friday, July 16th; Friday, August 13th; Sunday, September 5th; and Friday, September 17th.

Premium giveaway items for fans of all ages will continue to be the focus again on Saturday nights as well as Friday nights when fireworks are not scheduled. This year's promotional schedule includes five (5) exclusive bobbleheads - a Growlin' Chickens Bat Breakin' Bobblehead (May 28th and July 17th); a Salvador Perez Bobblehead (June 25th); a Whit Merrifield Bobblehead (May 29th & August 28th); and a Sinker 'The Elf' Bobblehead (July 30th and September 3rd) while Marvel Super Hero© Night is on Friday, August 27th and features a Captain America Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. In addition to those commemorative items, the following wearables will be given away - Naturals Cap Giveaway (May 15th and July 31st); Naturals Dri-Fit T-shirt Giveaway (June 26th and September 4th); and a Los Naturales Replica Jersey Giveaway (June 5th and August 14th).

NEW for 2021 is our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola, which will take place prior to home games on Friday (5:45pm - 6:45pm) and Saturday nights (4:30pm - 5:30pm) where fans can enjoy 50% OFF on over 100 different alcoholic beverages in The Bullpen along with $1.50 BBQ sliders (or a six for $6 deal).

For a complete list of 2021 promotions and partners, fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

Attendance Policies

As required by MLB's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older MUST wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside Arvest Ballpark for Naturals, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. As mandated by MLB, a player safety buffer zone will be maintained and enforced around the dugouts, on-field bullpens, and the field of play to keep the required distance between fans and players. Physical distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise. Seating capacity will be limited to start our season and we will continue to monitor guidance issued by MLB. We will offer specific socially distanced sections where even more space is available between seating pods in Sections 101-103 and 119-120. As mentioned earlier, the safety buffers will also be enforced near all player areas.

A clear bag policy will also continue to be enforced at all entry gates. Each attendee is allowed one clear bag (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12").

Ticketing Procedures

Single-game tickets can be purchased starting at 12pm on Friday, April 16th in person at the Arvest Ballpark box office, over the phone by calling 877-444-2637, or online at nwanaturals.com. The Naturals organization strongly encourages fans to enter Arvest Ballpark using digital tickets accessed through their smartphones, however, those wishing to print their tickets at home will be allowed to do so.

Tickets.com is the official Northwest Arkansas Naturals online ticketing system and should be the only ticketing platform used to purchase official Naturals' game tickets. Fans are discouraged from purchasing tickets for any and all events at Arvest Ballpark from other third-party websites. Tickets.com has easy-to-use features including online selection of exact seat location at Arvest Ballpark with print-at-home e-ticketing. Free online services include a complete statement of tickets purchased, plus special tools to print, exchange, and distribute tickets electronically.

For questions or to purchase tickets, please go to nwanaturals.com and click under the ticketing info, call 877-444-2637 or 479-927-4900.

Box Office Hours

Pre-Season Hours (April 16 - May 8):

Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm

Saturdays - 12pm - 2:30pm (April 17, April 24, May 1, May 8)

In-Season Hours (Starting May 10):

Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm

Gamedays - 12pm - game ends

Gameday Saturdays & Sundays - 12pm - game ends

Non-Gameday Saturdays & Sundays - closed

Additional Safety Measures

Hand sanitizer will be widely available throughout Arvest Ballpark and all areas of the facility accessible by fans will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.

The Naturals organization will continue to monitor and evaluate the team's comprehensive health, safety, and ticketing procedures throughout the season, following guidance from MLB.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 16, 2021

Single Game Tickets Are on Sale and Naturals Announce the 2021 Promotional Schedule - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.