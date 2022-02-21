Fightins Job Fair, Anthem Tryouts, Season Ticket Pickups Set for March 5th

February 21, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to welcome fans to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, March 5th for National Anthem tryouts, season tickets pickup, and our biggest job fair yet! The Fightin Phils Job Fair will take place from 9-11 a.m. The Fightins are seeking part-time employees in various positions that feature flexible hours and a fun environment. Please join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for the opportunity to be a part of our team!

Prospective employees should be willing and able to work weeknights and weekends from April through early September. Age requirements and compensation will vary by position. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application in advance which can be found at rphils.com/jobs. Prospective employees should enter the Job Fair through the Brentwood Industries Team Store on the day of the event.

National anthem tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with individual singers and performing groups welcome to audition to fill any available dates during the 2022 season. Registration will take place in the Brentwood Industries Team Store, with tryouts held on the stage in Tompkins Bank Plaza. Many local talents, including Taylor Swift, have got their start through performing at America's Classic Ballpark.

Ticket pickups for season ticket and mini-plan holders will also be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The 2022 season will open on time on Friday, April 8th versus the Somerset Patriots (Yankees)! Please visit rphils.com or call 610-370-BALL for more information on various ticket packages and group outings. Individual ticket sales and the promotion schedule will be available shortly.

In conjunction with these events, the Fightins team store will be open from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

There is a place for everyone in Baseballtown and we would love for you to be a part of our team for the 2022 season. Whether you want to help behind the scenes, entertain the crowd, or watch the action from on one of the best seats, we hope you join us at the ballpark on March 5th!

FirstEnergy Stadium is located at 1900 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19605.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.