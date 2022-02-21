RubberDucks to Host Virtual Auditions for National Anthem Performers

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers for the 2022 season. All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or fewer), and musicians must send a digital submission via video of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem no later than Friday, March 11th.

Virtual submissions are the ONLY way to audition for 2022 national anthem performances at Canal Park, no other arrangements can be made at this time.

Performers can submit their auditions by sending their video, along with their name(s), address, and phone number to promotions@akronrubberducks.com. Digital submissions can be accepted via YouTube video, Vimeo, WeTransfer, or other transfer site that allows for downloading videos.

All virtual auditions must meet the following criteria:

All auditions must be no longer than two minutes

All participants are encouraged to use the highest possible audio and video recording available, within reason. Cell phone videos are perfectly acceptable. Please make sure the camera is steady, oriented horizontally, and that the performer(s) are shown clearly in the center of the shot if possible.

Auditions should be recorded in a well-lit area.

It is not required to have a clear or scenic background; however, an area free from distractions is best.

Duet and group auditions are acceptable

