Fightin Phils Unveil Tasting Festival Dates for 2025

December 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to share their tasting festival dates for the upcoming 2025 season. The tasting festivals are presented by Classic Harley-Davidson.

Fans aged 21 and older will have the opportunity to sample a variety of beers, wines, seltzers and many more from a variety of breweries and vendors in the area.

So fans can begin to plan their outings for next season, the 2025 Tasting Festival Dates are:

April 5 at 5:15 PM vs Portland Sea Dogs (Redner's Event Center)

May 1 at 6:45 PM vs Harrisburg Senators

May 29 at 6:45 PM vs Erie SeaWolves

July 2 at 7:00 PM vs Somerset Patriots

July 22 at 12:00 PM vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies

September 9 at 11:00 AM vs Somerset Patriots

With the exception of the April 5 Tasting Festival, which will take place in the Redner's Event Center, the remaining five festivals will take place on the left field Seidel Auto Group Deck. A game ticket includes a two-hour sample and a two-and-a-half hour all-you-can-eat buffet.

Fans may purchase tickets HERE or by calling the Customer's Bank Ticket Office at 610-370-BALL between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. There is no minimum amount of people to order, but groups of eight or more will receive a reserved table.

Festivals will feature R-Phils partners pouring beers and ready to drink cocktails during a two-hour sampling. An official brewery list will be announced in the spring!

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

