Fightin Phils Unveil 2025 Fireworks Dates

November 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to unveil their fireworks schedule for the 2025 season. There will be 27 scheduled fireworks shows throughout the year, which includes eight Carpenter MEGABLAST displays, which are the largest firework shows in stadium history.

The eight Carpenter MEGABLAST shows in 2025 are the following:

Saturday, May 31 at 6:45 vs Erie (Tigers)

Saturday, June 14 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire (Blue Jays)

Saturday, June 21 at 6:45 vs Hartford (Rockies)

Thursday, July 3 at 7:00 vs Somerset (Yankees)

Saturday, July 19 at 6:45 vs Portland (Red Sox)

Saturday, July 26 at 6:45 vs Binghamton (Mets)

Saturday, August 30 at 6:45 vs Bowie (Orioles)

Saturday, September 13 at 6:45 vs Somerset (Yankees)

So fans can begin to plan their trips to the ballpark this season, here are all 27 fireworks dates for 2025. The eight Carpenter MEGABLAST shows are bolded. Please note, these dates are subject to change.

Friday, May 2 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Saturday, May 3 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Friday, May 16 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire (Blue Jays)

Saturday, May 17 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire (Blue Jays)

Thursday, May 29 at 6:45 vs Erie (Tigers)

Friday, May 30 at 6:45 vs Erie (Tigers)

Saturday, May 31 at 6:45 vs Erie (Tigers)

Thursday, June 12 at 7:00 vs New Hampshire (Blue Jays)

Friday, June 13 at 7:00 vs New Hampshire (Blue Jays)

Saturday, June 14 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire (Blue Jays)

Thursday, June 19 at 7:00 vs Hartford (Rockies)

Friday, June 20 at 7:00 vs Hartford (Rockies)

Saturday, June 21 at 6:45 vs Hartford (Rockies)

Thursday, July 3 at 7:00 vs Somerset (Yankees)

Friday, July 18 at 7:00 vs Portland (Red Sox)

Saturday, July 19 at 6:45 vs Portland (Red Sox)

Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 vs Binghamton (Mets)

Friday, July 25 at 7:00 vs Binghamton (Mets)

Saturday, July 26 at 6:45 vs Binghamton (Mets)

Thursday, August 14 at 7:00 vs Akron (Guardians)

Friday, August 15 at 7:00 vs Akron (Guardians)

Saturday, August 16 at 6:45 vs Akron (Guardians)

Thursday, August 28 at 6:45 vs Bowie (Orioles)

Friday, August 29 at 6:45 vs Bowie (Orioles)

Saturday, August 30 at 6:45 vs Bowie (Orioles)

Friday, September 12 at 6:45 vs Somerset (Yankees)

Saturday, September 13 at 6:45 vs Somerset (Yankees)

The Fightin Phils are hard at work to finalize the 2025 full promotional schedule and are excited to share many exciting giveaways, appearances and much more with fans very soon.

While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can purchase a General Admission 10 Pack, which includes 10 General Admission tickets to be used at any game, as well as two FREE Opening Night Tickets; all for just $60. Fans can also purchase a Mini Plan or Flex Bank for the 2025 season. Mini Plans start with as few as four games, and flex banks as little as 12 tickets. Both full and half-season ticket plans are on sale now as well. More info on season ticket packages can be found by calling 610-370-BALL.

