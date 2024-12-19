Fightin Phils to Begin America's Classic Ballpark's 75th Season with Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to begin its 75th season at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, in 2025.

In celebration of the stadium's Diamond Anniversary, the first 4,000 adults at the R-Phils April 4 game against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) will receive an R-Phils Hawaiian Shirt commemorating the 75th Anniversary of FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be sponsored by Savage Auto Group, Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers and Alarm Tech.

First pitch for the opening game of the 2025 season is slated for 6:45 p.m. and gates to the plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive their 75th Anniversary Hawaiian Shirt.

Other Opening Night festivities will include a pre-game concert and happy hour, on-field player introductions and ceremony, and much more. More opening night promotions and the full 2025 Fightin Phils promotional schedule will be released this winter.

On the field, the Fightin Phils are projected to have a team filled with some of the Phillies top prospects, including Phillies No. 1 Prospect Aidan Miller. Justin Crawford and Gabriel Rincones Jr. are a couple other top prospects who could spend time in Reading in 2025.

A limited number of seats are now available for purchase for April 4th's Opening Night game and can be purchased HERE. Fans can also guarantee themselves Opening Night tickets and the best seats possible by purchasing season tickets or a mini plan. Additionally, fans who purchase a General Admission Ticket Book receive two free Opening Night Tickets. Ticket Books ($130 value) are $60 until December 31.

A full slate of individual game tickets for all 69 Fightin Phils 2025 home games will go on sale at a later date. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

