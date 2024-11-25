Fightin Phils Announce Promotions to Director and Assistant Director

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce the following front-office members have been promoted to Director or Assistant Director:

Stephen Thomas has been promoted to Director of Events/Community Relations/Baseballtown Charities. Thomas is entering his 11th season with the Fightin Phils.

Nick Helber has been promoted to Director of Groups. Helber is entering his 7th season with the Fightin Phils.

Matt Koch has been promoted to Director of Tickets/Internships/Game Staff. Koch is entering his 5th season with the Fightin Phils.

Ricky Bruno has been promoted to Director of Stadium Operations. Bruno is entering his 5th season with the Fightin Phils.

Jake Starr has been promoted to Director of PR/Media Relations, Client Fulfillment and Broadcaster. Starr is entering his 3rd season with the Fightin Phils.

Vince Fahey has been promoted to Assistant Director of the Redner's Event Center. Fahey is entering his 3rd season with the Fightin Phils.

The R-Phils strong internship program has resulted in many of our current full-time staff. 27 of the 31 front office staff members started their career as an R-Phils intern. The best way to get your start in Baseballtown is to join us for an internship or game staff position. Reading is hiring interns for the 2025 season NOW and more information can be found HERE. We are excited to welcome Morgan to our full-time staff.

