Fightin Phils Announce Additions to Full-Time Staff

November 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce the additions of Kyle Serman, Aaron Jarrett and Shane Clinton to their full-time staff. All three previously worked as interns for the Fightin Phils during the 2024 season.

Serman began with the Fightin Phils in the fall of 2023 as an Accounting Intern and will serve as the team's Accountant. In his internship and new full-time role, Serman worked to record and pay invoices, receive and record receivables, compile daily, weekly and month reports, along with overseeing the gameday 50-50 and much more. Serman comes from just outside of Allentown as he graduated from Northampton Area High School in 2017. He then attended Moravian College and majored in accounting, graduating in 2021.

"I am very excited to continue working for the R-Phils and the great people here," Serman said. "I have learned a lot working here and look forward to learning and experiencing more as I continue my career here."

Jarrett began with the Fightin Phils in the winter of 2024 working in the ticket office selling groups and single game tickets. His role will be Account Executive, Groups, working in the ticket office and assisting in the selling and implementing of group outings at America's Classic Ballpark. Additionally during Jarrett's internship, he helped out with on field activities and promotions during the Fightin Phils home contests. He comes from Mertztown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Brandywine Heights High School. Jarrett attended Kutztown University and majored in Sport Management. Prior to working with the Fightin Phils, Jarrett worked as The Barn at Walnut Grove and Radcliffe's Great Valu Markets.

"I'm excited to join the Fightin Phils front office," Jarrett said. "Growing up going to games, I've always felt the thrill and now I get to be part of the action."

Clinton also began with the Fightin Phils in the winter of 2024 working in the ticket office selling groups and single game tickets. His role will be Account Executive, Redner's Event Center/Groups, working mostly in the Redner's Event Center, while also working with the ticket office. His internship also consisted of selling single-game sponsorships, answering incoming calls to place orders, visiting groups during games and more. Clinton is from Barto, Pennsylvania, and attended Boyertown High School. He went to Arcadia University and majored in Sport Management. Prior to joining the Fightin Phils, Clinton worked as a Gameday Operations Intern with Reading United AC and a Social Media/Content Creator with Black Bear Lacrosse Club.

"I am very excited to continue working with the Fightin Phils," Clinton said. "I have gotten more out of the internship here than I could've ever hoped for, and can't wait to continue to grow my career in the sports industry with Reading."

The R-Phils strong internship program has resulted in many of our current full-time staff. 27 of the 31 front office staff members started their career as an R-Phils intern. The best way to get your start in Baseballtown is to join us for an internship or game staff position. Reading is hiring interns for the 2025 season NOW and more information can be found HERE. We are excited to welcome Serman, Jarrett and Clinton to the Fightin Phils full-time staff.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

